Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Conduent worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 773,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,253. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

