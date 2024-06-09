Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,239,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

