Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,039 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $68,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,907,000 after buying an additional 247,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $17,321,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,667,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.01. 180,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,218. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

