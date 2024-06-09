Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,280. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

