Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,268.47.

Amgen stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

