Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. 6,964,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

