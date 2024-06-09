International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

NYSE:IFF opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

