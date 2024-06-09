Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $82.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Insmed has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.