Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $180,494.73 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Yelp Trading Up 1.4 %
Yelp stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
