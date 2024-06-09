Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $180,494.73 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yelp stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

