Insider Selling: Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells $1,973,158.44 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $74.98 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

