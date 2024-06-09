Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$2,161,474.61 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$146.35 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.26. The company has a market cap of C$206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

