Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $5,257,500.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40.

On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96.

On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

