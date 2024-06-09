Insider Selling: Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

