Insider Selling: Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Provident Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $11.52.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
