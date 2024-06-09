Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $302,437.95 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $434.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gartner by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Gartner by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 191,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 81.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 245.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
