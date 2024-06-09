Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$455,833.17 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17.

Cascades Stock Performance

TSE CAS opened at C$9.41 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The firm has a market cap of C$947.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.