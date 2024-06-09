Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$455,833.17 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17.
Cascades Stock Performance
TSE CAS opened at C$9.41 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The firm has a market cap of C$947.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
