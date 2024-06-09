Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $158,080.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $16,422.00.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $528.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.49. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

