Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Purchases $247,587.15 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 38,505 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $247,587.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,702.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

electroCore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 88.12% and a negative return on equity of 219.33%. Equities research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in electroCore stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.30% of electroCore as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

See Also

