Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $95.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,855 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,452. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

