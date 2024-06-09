Infusive Asset Management Inc. Takes $7.45 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,000. Mastercard makes up about 3.4% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,489. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

