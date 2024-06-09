Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,143 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 52,143 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,585,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 230,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,852,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,614. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.