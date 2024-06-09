Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.06

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.11. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 88,402 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on III. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Information Services Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

