Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $73.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Incyte by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,440,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.