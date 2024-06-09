Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Position Boosted by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Immunovant worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 226,237 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400,123 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 173,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.0 %

Immunovant stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,891,350.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

