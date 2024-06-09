Immunocore’s (IMCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.85.

IMCR opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 102.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

