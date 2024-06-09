IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $37.79 on Friday. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDT

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.