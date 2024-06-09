IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

