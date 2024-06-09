IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $4.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Down 10.1 %

IAG opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.66. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 1,034.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 339,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $67,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after buying an additional 298,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.