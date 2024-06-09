Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

