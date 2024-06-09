Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

