Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hubbell worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 11.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,586. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.60.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

