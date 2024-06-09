Horizen Price Tops $7.74 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.74 or 0.00011131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $116.79 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,083,069 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.