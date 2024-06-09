Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 65.9% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 135.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.78. 2,563,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

