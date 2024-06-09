holoride 24-Hour Volume Reaches $83,022.19 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $83,022.19 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.97 or 0.05312048 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00047232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00507772 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,356.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

