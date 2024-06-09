Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.39

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and traded as high as $17.87. Holcim shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 25,630 shares changing hands.
Holcim Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.
Holcim Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.5685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.
About Holcim
Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.
