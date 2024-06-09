HGI Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Realty Income makes up approximately 6.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 3,968,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

