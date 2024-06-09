Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.69.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.