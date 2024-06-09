Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

HPE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

