Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after buying an additional 811,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,550,000 after buying an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HESM

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 885,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.6516 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.