Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $155.35 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $155.35 million and approximately $513.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00006121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,676.98 or 1.00006267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00095958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.25968757 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,700.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

