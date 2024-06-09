Hedera Price Tops $0.0914 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $40.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00047253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,470 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,469.753784 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09037736 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $59,771,140.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

