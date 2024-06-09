Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,713,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC opened at $19.29 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

