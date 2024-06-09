Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.41.
Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
DOC opened at $19.29 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.87%.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
