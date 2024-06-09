Head to Head Survey: Turnstone Biologics (TSBX) and Its Rivals

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) is one of 289 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Turnstone Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million -$55.20 million -0.28 Turnstone Biologics Competitors $538.03 million -$37.23 million -22.14

Turnstone Biologics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Turnstone Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Turnstone Biologics Competitors 1484 4628 12169 212 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Turnstone Biologics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 578.57%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 64.48%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -174.96% -72.80% Turnstone Biologics Competitors -4,968.48% -216.10% -47.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

