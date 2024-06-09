Head to Head Analysis: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) versus Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $277.93 million 1.61 -$15.86 million ($0.70) -13.09 Regency Centers $1.37 billion 8.27 $364.56 million $2.05 29.87

Profitability

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital -2.96% 62.02% 5.67% Regency Centers 27.31% 5.52% 3.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 2 1 0 2.00 Regency Centers 0 2 9 0 2.82

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.71%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $70.09, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

