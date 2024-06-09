HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $111,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.