HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SXTP opened at $0.35 on Thursday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

