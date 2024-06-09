HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,968,000 after acquiring an additional 198,262 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,262,000 after buying an additional 591,631 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,000 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.