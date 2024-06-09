HC Wainwright Increases Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $17.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of REPL opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,717 shares of company stock valued at $593,409. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

