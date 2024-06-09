HC Wainwright Increases Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $6.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOOK

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.76. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.24.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.