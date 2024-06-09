HaloSource (LON:HAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares.
HaloSource Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.95.
About HaloSource
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
