Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $3,268.63

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $3,268.63 or 0.04719247 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $41,513.39 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
